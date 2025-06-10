Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Is Sonam Raghuvanshi Pregnant? Pregnancy Test Inconclusive, Doctors Recommend Ultrasound

After arresting Sonam Raghuvanshi, the prime accused in the murder case of her husband Raja Raghuvanshi, the police brought her to Patna under heavy security. She was taken from Ghazipur to Patna, and preparations are underway to take her to Shillong by air. Sonam is currently being held at the Phulwarisharif police station in Patna under strict security. At the station, she appeared silent and withdrawn. She attempted to cover her face whenever cameras were pointed at her. With her arrest, the mystery surrounding Raja Raghuvanshi’s murder is expected to unravel further. Sitting quietly in the presence of female police personnel, Sonam seemed visibly scared, shocked, and emotionally disturbed. Signs of fatigue were also apparent on her face.

Pregnancy Test Conducted, Ultrasound Advised



According to media reports, before being placed on a 72-hour transit remand, Sonam underwent a medical examination. The report stated that there were no visible injuries or wounds on her body. A pregnancy test was also conducted, but the results were inconclusive. Doctors have advised conducting an ultrasound after a week for further clarity.

Sonam Raghuvanshi is accused of murdering her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi. She had been missing under mysterious circumstances for 17 days before being detained by the Meghalaya police in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh. She was then produced in court, which granted a 72-hour custody for interrogation. Following this, a police team is escorting her to Shillong via Bihar under tight security.

Meghalaya police suspected that Sonam was having an extramarital affair that led to the killing of Raja during their Meghalaya honeymoon. She planned his murder along with her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha. Police also believe that Raj was operating everything outside Meghalaya. Sonam had hired three men to kill Raja. Police said that Sonam surrendered under pressure on June 8. Raj and two other accused have been arrested.