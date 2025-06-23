Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Owner of Indore Flat Where Sonam Stayed After Fleeing Meghalaya Arrested

The Meghalaya Police on Monday arrested the owner of a flat in Indore where Sonam Raghuvanshi, accused in the murder of her husband during their honeymoon, stayed after fleeing the state. According to the reports, the man has been identified as Lokendra Singh Tomar from Gwalior. He was taken into custody for his alleged role in destroying and concealing evidence related to the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

The arrest was made by the Special Investigation Team, which was recently sent to Madhya Pradesh to track down individuals connected to the case. Two others — a property dealer and a security guard — were arrested earlier over the weekend in Indore.

Raghuvanshi married Sonam on May 11 in Indore, and the couple left for Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon. They were reported missing on May 23 in Sohra, around 65 km from Shillong. Raja’s decomposed body was later found on June 2 in a gorge near a waterfall. Sonam conspired with her alleged boyfriend Raj Kushwaha and three hired killers to carry out the murder. She allegedly fled the state after the crime, travelling through Assam, West Bengal, Bihar, and Uttar Pradesh before reaching Indore.

Sonam surrendered before police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghazipur district on June 8. So far, eight people have been arrested in the case, including Sonam, Kushwaha, three hitmen, and others linked to the crime.

(With inputs from agencies)