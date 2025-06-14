Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Sonam Stayed in Indore Flat Rented by Accused After Killing

In a new development in the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, one of the accused has revealed key details about Sonam Raghuvanshi’s movements after the killing. According to police sources, Sonam fled from Shillong in Meghalaya after Raja’s murder and took shelter in Indore. Investigations have shown that accused Vishal Chauhan rented a flat in Indore on May 30, just five kilometres from his own residence. He posed as an interior designer while finalising the rental agreement for the flat. The property was rented for Rs 16,000 per month.

Sonam arrived in Indore shortly after the murder and began staying in the flat rented by Chauhan. While she was in Indore, the police arrested another accused in the case named Akash. Following Akash’s arrest, Sonam fled the flat and left the city. Sources said Sonam travelled to Uttar Pradesh during the night of June 7 or 8. Importantly, she wore a burqa while leaving Indore to avoid detection.

Investigations also revealed that Raja himself had advised Sonam to leave Indore after Akash’s arrest. He allegedly told her to travel to Uttar Pradesh and contact her brother. Raja instructed her to tell her brother that she had been kidnapped, according to police.

The flat where Sonam stayed was located in the Dewas Naka area of Indore. Chauhan had paid Rs 34,000 as a two-month deposit while renting the flat.