Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Three Accused Remanded to Six Days Police Custody

By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 26, 2025 19:31 IST2025-06-26T19:26:19+5:302025-06-26T19:31:39+5:30

Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: A local court in Meghalaya on Thursday, June 26, 2025, remanded three accused Lokendra Singh Tomar, Silome James and Balla Ahirwar to six days of police custody in connection with the murder of Raja Raghuvanshi.

