Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Two-Year-Old Photo of Sonam and Raj Kushwaha Surfaces Amid Ongoing Probe

A two-year-old photo of Sonam Raghuwanshi with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha has surfaced online amid the ongoing investigation into the murder of her husband, Raja Raghuwanshi, during their honeymoon in Shillong. In the photo, Sonam is seen posing happily with Raj. The picture, believed to be from 2023, suggests that their relationship had been ongoing well before Sonam’s marriage to Raja. The image has gone viral on social media and raised further questions about the depth of their bond and their involvement in the murder plot.

Police have arrested Sonam Raghuwanshi, Raj Kushwaha and three others — identified as Vishal, Anand and Akash — for allegedly conspiring to kill Raja. Investigators believe Sonam and Raj had planned the murder well in advance.

During the investigation, police also discovered that Sonam and Raj had plotted to kill an unknown woman and burn the body in an attempt to fake Sonam’s death. This was part of a failed plan to help Sonam flee to Nepal.

According to the police, Sonam had already decided to eliminate Raja before their wedding rituals were complete. On May 13, she allegedly messaged Raj saying she was tired and urged him to kill Raja or she would take her own life. Raj replied that he would handle it and later involved Vishal in the conspiracy.

East Khasi Hills police interrogated all five accused together. During questioning, Raj reportedly began revealing key details about Sonam’s involvement in the murder plan.

Police continue to investigate the case as more disturbing details emerge.