Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case: Will the Narco Test of Sonam and Raj Kushwaha Bring a New Twist?

The murder of Indore-based transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi had sent shockwaves across the country. Now, a fresh revelation has brought a new twist to the case. Raja died under suspicious circumstances during his honeymoon. Following his mysterious death, his wife, Sonam Raghuvanshi, had also gone missing for a few days. Later, shocking details emerged, leading to a major breakthrough. It is now alleged that Sonam Raghuvanshi and her lover, Raj Kushwaha, conspired to murder Raja. In a recent development, Raja’s brother, Sachin Raghuvanshi, has made a strong demand for a narco test of both Sonam and Raj.

Raja had traveled to Meghalaya for his honeymoon after his wedding, where he mysteriously died on May 23. His body was found on June 2 in a deep gorge near the Wei Sawdong waterfall. His disappearance and the later discovery of his body created a stir, especially as Sonam was untraceable at that time. Sachin Raghuvanshi has now demanded that both Sonam and Raj undergo a narco analysis to uncover the complete truth and determine if more people were involved in the murder. He emphasized that Sonam and Raj are accusing each other, potentially derailing the investigation. According to him, both are trying to mislead the authorities, and a narco test is crucial to bring out the real story.

So far, Meghalaya Police have arrested five individuals in connection with the case, and the investigation is ongoing.

Meanwhile, Sonam’s sudden disappearance had raised many questions, with her family and in-laws growing increasingly worried. Eventually, she surrendered to the police. Interestingly, Sonam’s family was reportedly aware of her relationship with Raj Kushwaha, yet they still proceeded with her marriage to Raja.

After Raja’s murder, Sonam’s brother visited Raja’s family and was seen crying inconsolably. He also stated that he had severed all ties with his sister following the shocking incident.