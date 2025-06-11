Raja Raghuwanshi Murder Case: Sonam Raghuvanshi, 4 Others Accused Remanded to 8-Day Police Custody

A court in Shillong on Wednesday sent Sonam Raghuvanshi and four of her alleged aides to eight-day police custody in connection with the murder of Sonam’s husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. According to the reports, police had sought a 10-day custody for all the accused, but the court approved eight days. The special investigation team reportedly plans to use the custody period to reconstruct the crime scene in Sohra.

#BREAKING: In the Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, the court has sent all five accused to 8-day police remand pic.twitter.com/KN8u2UnwlY — IANS (@ians_india) June 11, 2025

Sonam, 24, was arrested from Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh on June 8. Her aides were taken into custody from Indore in Madhya Pradesh for allegedly conspiring and participating in Raja’s murder. All five were brought to Shillong under transit remand. Sonam arrived late Tuesday night and the others reached on Wednesday.

Read Also | Selfie of Sonam Raghuvanshi and Lover Raj Kushwaha From Hotel Surfaces

According to the reports, the SIT has also secured separate remand periods for the accused—six days for those held in Indore and three days for the one arrested in Ghazipur.

Raja and Sonam had gone missing on May 23 while vacationing in Sohra. On June 2, Raja’s body was discovered in a gorge in the East Khasi Hills district.