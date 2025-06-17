Raja Raghuwanshi Murder: Father Alleges Daughter‑in‑Law Sonam Used Black Magic on His Son

Raja Raghuwanshi allegedly got killed by his own wife and her ex-boyfriend during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja's family who is still able to process the gruesome act done by their own daughter-in-law. His father stated Sonam might have done some Tantra Mantra on his son. Sonam (25), wife of Raja, along with her alleged lover Raj Kushwah (20), and three of Kushwah's friends, have been arrested for their suspected involvement in Raja's murder.

Raja disappeared on May 23 during his honeymoon in Meghalaya, and his body was discovered on June 2 in a gorge near a waterfall in Sohra (Cherrapunji), East Khasi Hills district.

Following the thirteenth-day rituals at Raja Raghuvanshi's Indore home, his father, Ashok Raghuvanshi, told reporters that Raja, at Sonam's urging, hung a bundle on their front door, believing it would ward off the evil eye. After Raja's murder, Ashok believes Sonam practiced tantra mantra on his son and removed the bundle after the incident. He demanded the killers be hanged. Raja's mother, Uma, stated that Raja and Sonam were both "mangliks" and married traditionally at an auspicious time ("muhurat") chosen by the bride's family astrologer.

Also Read: Raja Raghuvanshi murder case: Prime accused Sonam's mental test found normal

Uma said Sonam only stayed four days after the wedding before going to her maternal home, a tradition they happily observed. She added that if she ever met Sonam, she would only ask why she had her son killed.The couple married on May 11 and honeymooned in Meghalaya from May 20.