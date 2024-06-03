Rajasthan: 13-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Well in Rajsamand; Rescue Operation Underway for 2 Days (Watch Video)

A 13-year-old boy fell into a well in Chhapli village in Rajasthan's Rajsamand on May 31. The rrescue operation has been going on for the last two days. Lalit Singh (13), a resident of Palra village, had fallen into the well on Friday afternoon when he had gone to graze goats in Kanavas Chapri village.

The children, who went with Lalit, told his maternal grandfather, Ganesh Singh, about the incident, and he informed the police.

Visuals From the Spot

#WATCH | Rajasthan: Rescue operation underway after a 13-year-old boy fell into a well on May 31, in Rajsamand's Chhapli village. pic.twitter.com/Vn0OjLczJT — ANI (@ANI) June 3, 2024

Also Read | India Weather Update: Decrease in Heatwave Severity Expected Across Country in Next Three Days.

Rajsamand SHO Bhavani Shankar said that the rescue operation is underway. For two days, Rajmand Civil Defence Team and SDRF were on the site, today NDRF has also been called.