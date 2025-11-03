Rajasthan: 14 killed as drunk dumper driver rams 17 vehicles in Jaipur

Jaipur, Nov 3 In a tragic road tragedy unfolding in Jaipur's Harmara area on Monday, a speeding dumper truck crushed 17 vehicles one after another, leaving 14 people dead and 10 others injured, police said.

The impact was so severe that bodies were mutilated beyond recognition, with several victims' limbs severed at the accident spot.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed deep sorrow over the incident, saying: "Pained by the loss of lives due to a mishap in Rajasthan's Jaipur. My thoughts are with those who have lost their near and dear ones. I pray that the injured recover soon."

The Prime Minister also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each from the PMNRF (Prime Minister's National Relief Fund) for the next of kin of those deceased, and Rs 50,000 each for the injured.

Police have seized the Thar car involved in the accident and launched an investigation into the cause, which is suspected to be over-speeding and reckless driving.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1 p.m. on Monday near Loha Mandi.

The dumper (registration number RJ-14 GP 8724) was reportedly moving from Road No. 14 toward the Loha Mandi petrol pump to get onto the highway when it lost control and plowed through multiple vehicles.

Police and emergency teams rushed to the spot immediately after receiving information.

Six critically injured victims have been admitted to the Sawai Man Singh Hospital Trauma Centre, where doctors and nursing staff are providing emergency care.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the dumper driver, identified as Kalyan Meena, a resident of Viratnagar, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

He was apprehended at the spot and later taken to the hospital for treatment under police custody.

Police sources said that the dumper driver had an argument with a car driver near a petrol pump about 1.5 km before the crash.

Moments later, the out-of-control dumper rammed into the vehicles lined up ahead, causing a chain reaction of collisions.

The scene at Loha Mandi resembled a disaster site, with mangled cars, bikes, and debris scattered across the road.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are recording eyewitness statements.

The traffic in the area remained disrupted for hours as rescue operations continued.

