Rajasthan: 14 Workers of Hindustan Copper Limited Trapped in Kolihan Mine As Lift Collapses in Jhunjhunu District

Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team from Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Tuesday night following the collapse of a vertical shaft used for personnel transport, police reported.

Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police of Neem ka Thana district, stated that a rescue team has reached the trapped personnel, some of whom may be injured. Efforts are ongoing to extract the individuals trapped at a depth of several hundred meters in the Kolihan mine. The vertical shaft used for personnel transport collapsed, leaving Hindustan Copper officials stranded at a significant depth. Rescue operations are currently underway.

Ambulances have been dispatched to the site, and doctors have been instructed to prepare for any situation. BJP MLA Dharmpal Gurjar said, "I had gone to Haryana for the election campaign but when I got this information, I immediately came here. I called everyone and took stock of the entire situation. I have called the SDM here. The rescue team is engaged and 6-7 ambulances are standing here. The entire administration is on alert. There is no report of any casualties so far; everyone will come out safely."