Rajasthan: 201-million-year-old fossils found in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Aug 25 A fossil of a phytosaur species from the Jurassic period has been discovered in Megha village of Jaisalmer.

Scientists estimate its age at around 201 million years, making it one of the oldest fossils ever found in the country and the first phytosaur fossil from Jurassic rocks in India.

The skeleton was found near a pond in Megha village of Fatehgarh subdivision, after which villagers informed the administration on August 21.

Senior groundwater scientist Dr. Narayan Das Inkhaiya inspected the site and confirmed it as a Jurassic-period fossil. Later, Dr. V.S. Parihar, Dean of the Institute of Earth Sciences, JNVU Jodhpur, verified the find and is currently leading a detailed study with his team.

Dr. Parihar said, “This fossil belongs to the phytosaur species of crocodile-shaped reptiles that lived during the Late Triassic and Early Jurassic period - older than dinosaurs. Its length is about 1.5 to 2 meters.”

Phytosaurs, often called “tree lizards,” were ancient reptiles that lived in dense forests near rivers.

The Geological Survey of India will now carry out a full excavation and study of the fossil. According to Dr. Inkhaiya,

“This is a major discovery where a nearly complete skeleton has been found. Further excavation may also reveal fossils of other creatures.” Jaisalmer has long been known for traces of prehistoric life.

Dinosaur footprints have been discovered near Thaiyat, while 180-million-year-old fossilised trees were found in Akal village, now preserved in the Wood Fossil Park.

Three locations -- Jethwai hill, Thaiyat, and Lathi -- are even called the “villages of dinosaurs” because of the abundance of remains discovered there.

Mining in these areas once destroyed several fossils, but the government has since stopped quarrying and secured the sites for protection.

--IANS

