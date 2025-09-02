Rajasthan: 23-Year-Old Missing Youth’s Skeleton Found in Mount Abu, Probe on to Find Death Reason

A shocking discovery at Mount Abu, one of Rajasthan’s most popular tourist destinations, recently created panic among police officials and locals after a male skeleton was found in the forest area. The mystery has now been solved as the police successfully identified the skeleton. According to authorities, the remains belonged to a 23-year-old youth from Marol village in Revdar sub-division, who had been missing for several days. Station House Officer Pradeep Danga of Mount Abu confirmed that the skeleton was discovered on August 30 near Sagwan Modh forest area, reported NDTV Rajasthan.

During the site inspection, the police team recovered a badly damaged passport-size photograph from near the skeleton. This photograph turned out to be the biggest clue in the case. Constable Babu Singh Ranawat closely examined the blurred photo and, with the help of his team, began inquiring in nearby villages while also checking the list of missing persons. After careful investigation, police traced the photo to Praveen, a 23-year-old youth from Marol village, who had been missing for several days. His family was then called for confirmation, reported NDTV Rajasthan.

When Praveen’s family was shown the photograph found at the site, they immediately identified it as their missing son. They revealed that they had been desperately searching for him for quite some time but had not received any information. The discovery of the skeleton and the photograph finally brought tragic confirmation for the family. Authorities have now completed the process of identification and informed the relatives of the deceased, marking an important breakthrough in the mysterious case, reported NDTV Rajasthan.

With the identification established, the police have started the necessary legal proceedings. However, the exact cause of death remains unclear. Investigators are probing all possible angles, including accident, suicide, or murder. Officials said that the post-mortem examination will be crucial in determining the real circumstances surrounding Praveen’s death. Mount Abu police have assured that the matter is being investigated with utmost seriousness and all efforts are being made to uncover the truth behind the case, reported NDTV Rajasthan.