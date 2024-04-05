Rajasthan: 271 nominations valid for second phase of LS polls, 33 rejected

Jaipur, April 5 The nomination papers received for 13 Lok Sabha parliamentary constituencies of Rajasthan, where polling will be held in the second phase of the elections on April 26, were scrutinised on Friday.

Chief Electoral Officer Praveen Gupta said that 271 nominations of 191 candidates were found valid, while 33 nominations of 25 candidates were rejected during scrutiny.

In Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, 12 candidates had filed 16 nominations, while 17 candidates filed 23 nominations in Ajmer, and 17 candidates filed 21 nominations in Jodhpur.

As many as 19 candidates filed 28 nominations in Barmer, eight candidates filed 15 nominations in Udaipur, 24 candidates filed 34 nominations in Jalore, 8 candidates filed 10 nominations in Banswara, and 19 candidates filed 25 nominations in Chittorgarh.

Rajsamand had 11 candidates who filed 15 nominations, 12 candidates filed 22 nominations in Bhilwara, 20 candidates filed 26 nominations in Kota, 7 candidates filed 12 nominations in Jhalawar Karan, and 17 candidates filed 21 nominations in Pali.

The CEO said that names can be withdrawn till April 8 for the second phase of voting.

