Rajasthan: 3, Including Child Trapped in Flooded Basement in Jaipur; Another Tragedy Days After UPSC Aspirant's Death in Delhi

Three people, including a child, were trapped in a basement in Rajasthan's Jaipur. According to the reports, Water in a basement was filled due to heavy rainfall in the Dhawaj Nagar area.

Another tragedy comes days after the tragic incident of three UPSC aspirants who drowned to death in the basement of a coaching centre in Delhi's Old Rajendra Nagar area.

"There are reports of three people trapped in the basement. A woman, her niece and a man are trapped. The water filled due to the collapse of the wall, so they did not get time to come out. We are trying to rescue them. It will take one and a half hours to drain out the water. We will rescue them soon," said Jaipur DCP Amit Kumar.

Rescue Operation Underway

#WATCH | Rajasthan: 3 people including a child trapped inside basements after water entered two houses at Dhwajnagar in Jaipur; rescue and search operation underway. pic.twitter.com/L0v4HPe9Mk — ANI (@ANI) August 1, 2024

As per the Civil Defence Member Asrar Ahmed, there was 30-fee water filled in the basement. An 8-year-old child and a 19-year-old girl are trapped inside and in the house next door.

"Today morning we received the information, when we reached the spot, there was 30 feet water here...currently we are reducing the water and then we will go inside and start the rescue operation in the basement. 3 people have been trapped, in one basement, a 7-8 year old child and 19-year-old girl are trapped inside and in the house next door, a young man is trapped," said Civil Defence member.