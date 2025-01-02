Rajasthan: 3-Year-Old Girl Who Fell into 150-Foot Borewell Succumbs to Injuries

A toddler who had fallen into a 150-foot-deep borewell in Kiratpur village, Rajasthan, passed away after more than nine days of a challenging rescue operation. The 3-year-old girl was rescued on January 1, but her health deteriorated, and she succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday.

Principal Medical Officer Chaitanya Rawat confirmed the girl’s condition. He said, "The health condition of the girl was not right. A team of three doctors examined her." The girl’s body was moved to the mortuary following the examination. "The body has been shifted to the mortuary. Her postmortem is underway," Rawat added.

The girl fell into the borewell in Kiratpur village, located in Kotputli, Rajasthan, on December 23 while playing in an agricultural field owned by her father. A swift and coordinated rescue operation followed the incident, with efforts led by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local authorities.

The rescue operation faced significant challenges, particularly due to the rocky terrain of the tunnel route and the temperature differences between the top and bottom of the borewell. Authorities began constructing a tunnel to reach the girl, and by December 29, officials were implementing an alternative plan involving a casing pipe to reach the child.

Despite tireless efforts, the girl's health continued to worsen, and she passed away after being rescued.