Rajasthan: 5 Members of Family Found Dead in Locked Flat in Sikar

Sikar, Rajasthan (October11, 2025): Five members of a family, including a woman and her four children, were found dead in a flat in Anirudh Residency in Sikar district, Rajasthan, police said Saturday. Deputy Superintendent of Police Suresh Sharma said residents reported a foul smell coming from the locked flat.

Police found the bodies and called a forensic team to collect samples. The cause of death has not been revealed, and authorities are awaiting autopsy and forensic reports. The deceased were identified as Kiran (35) and her children Sumit (18), Sneha (13), Ayush (4) and Avnish (3).

"We received a complaint from Anirudh Residency of a flat being locked for many days and foul smell coming from inside...We checked and found five dead bodies of family members...The forensic team is called to collect samples; further enquiry is underway," DSP Sharma said while speaking to reporters.

