Rajasthan: 55.63% votes polled till 3 pm; LS Speaker says it reflects strong democracy

Jaipur, Nov 25 Rajasthan Chief Electoral Officer said that at least 56.63 per cent votes were polled in Rajasthan till 3 pm on Saturday.

He said that the highest number of votes were polled in Tijara which witnessed around 52.36 per cent polling while lowest percent votes were polled in Churu, counting only 32 per cent.

As per Chief Electoral Officer, the state witnessed voter turnout of 24.74 per cent by 11 AM; which increased to 40.27per cent by 1 PM; and jumped to 55.63 percent by 3 PM.

After casting his vote in Kota, the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that the increase in vote percentage is a reflection of the strength of India’s democracy.

He also appealed to people in general and youth in particular to come out and vote so to strengthen the democracy.

BJP candidate from Jaipur’ Jhotwara Assembly seat Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore has alleged that fake votes were polled in Siwad village.

He said, even after filing a police complaint, the police remained a mute spectator.

Rajyavardhan has also filed a complained with the Election Commission.

In Udaipur, the BJP candidate Nathdwara Vishvaraj Singh Mewar, of the royal family, arrived with his family to vote. His relative Lakshyaraj Singh also accompanied him.

Yash and Tarun, sons of Kahaiyalal who was beheaded by in Udaipur also cast their vote under police security.

In Fatehpur, which is one of the coldest areas in the state, there were reports of minor stone-pelting between the two varying parties. However, police soon swung into action and brought situation under control.

Independent candidate from Fatehpur S.P Singh said that he was assaulted in Jalalsar village. Reportedly, there have been allegations that that men wearing women clothes have gone out to vote again in the area.

At Danakshari polling booth in Banswara Assembly, voters reached the polling station in a boat. They were later sent back with the help of disaster relief team as a security measure.

“There are six persons from Andaru Ka Pada Majra of Revenue Village Patinagra who came by boat to vote. They were sent home with the help of disaster relied team,” said Prashant Acharya, an official of disaster management team.

