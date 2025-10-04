Rajasthan: 790 gm of drugs valued at Rs 1.6 crore seized; four arrested

Jaipur, Oct 4 In a significant breakthrough against organised crime and drug trafficking, the police in Rajasthan's Jhalawar, on Saturday, have seized 790 gm of smack worth Rs 1.6 crore and arrested four persons in a meticulously planned operation.

The operation also led to the recovery of Rs 10 lakh in cash suspected to be used for purchasing the drugs, along with a car used for transportation.

The special operation was led by Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar, as part of an ongoing crackdown on illegal narcotics under the NDPS Act.

This successful bust marks the seventh major operation in Jhalawar under Section 30 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which pertains to conspiracy in smuggling drugs in commercial quantities.

Similar actions have previously been carried out in Kamkheda, Jhalrapatan, Dag and Kotwali police station areas.

The latest action was executed jointly by the Pidawara police station and the District Special Team, under the direct supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police Chiranji Lal Meena and CEO Sunil Kumar.

On Friday, while patrolling the Banskhedi–Dhabalbhoj route, police intercepted a suspicious white car.

Upon inspection, authorities found 790 gm of smack and Rs 10 lakh in cash concealed inside the vehicle.

Four suspects were arrested on the spot, including Mohammad Anees alias Bunty (38), Shadab Khan (27), Mohammad Mazhar (22) and Arish Khan (19).

All four accused are residents of Pidawara in Jhalawar district.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused had procured the drugs from Alote in Madhya Pradesh and were en route to Jaipur for distribution.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover the full extent of the smuggling network, identify additional accomplices, and trace supply and consumption locations.

The operation was spearheaded by Surendra Gurjar, in-charge of the District Special Team, and Ramkaran, Station House Officer of Pidawara Police Station.

Head Constable Niranjan (Pidawara Police Station) and Constable Rajesh (District Special Team) played pivotal roles in the successful execution of the operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor