Rajasthan: ACB arrests general manager while accepting Rs 30,000 bribe

Jaipur, Nov 26 The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday arrested Ramesh Chandra Bairagi, General Manager of Tilam Sangh Kota, after he was caught red-handed accepting a bribe of Rs 30,000.

The action was carried out by the ACB Outpost Baran unit following directions from the ACB headquarters.

According to ACB Director General Govind Gupta, the complainant had approached the bureau alleging that Bairagi had demanded a total bribe of Rs 1,45,000. This included Rs 1,00,000 for allotting land for a support price procurement centre in Palaitha, Baran district, and an additional Rs 45,000 at the rate of Rs 1 per 'katta' for 45,000 katta of wheat procured last year.

Following verification of the complaint, a trap was laid under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General Anand Sharma of the ACB Kota Range.

The operation was led by Additional Superintendent of Police Kalu Ram Verma, with the trap officer Deputy Superintendent of Police Premchand and the ACB Baran team.

During the operation, the accused accepted Rs 30,000 from the complainant, identified as Dhannalal, and placed the money in the left pocket of his jacket.

The bribe amount was recovered from his possession, following which he was taken into custody. Under the direction of Additional Director General Smita Srivastava, further interrogation of the accused is underway, and a search of his residence is being conducted.

A case will be registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation will follow.

