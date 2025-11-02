Rajasthan Accident: 15 Killed, Several Injured as Tempo Traveller Crashes Into Stationary Trailer in Phalodi (VIDEO)

Rajasthan Accident News: At least 15 devotees were killed and three others injured when a bus rammed into a parked trailer in Rajasthan’s Phalodi area on Sunday, November 2, 2025. According to the reports, the victims were returning to Sursagar in Jodhpur after visiting the Kolayat temple in Bikaner. Police and rescue teams reached the spot soon after the crash and took the injured to a nearby hospital.

#WATCH | Jodhpur, Rajasthan | A bus full of people, returning from Bikaner, crashed into a stationary tractor-trailer in Bapini village of Phalodi district. pic.twitter.com/puNiviujqD — ANI (@ANI) November 2, 2025

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over the loss of lives and said the state government stands with the victims’ families in this difficult time.

"The loss of lives in the road accident in the Matoda area of Phalodi is extremely tragic and heart-rending. My condolences are with the bereaved families. Instructions have been given to the district administration officials to ensure proper treatment for all the injured. I pray to the Lord to grant peace to the departed souls and provide speedy recovery to the injured," CM wrote in Hindi.

The accident comes weeks after 26 people were burnt alive when a sleeper bus caught fire in Jaisalmer due to a short circuit in the air-conditioning system. The bus had no emergency exit. Following that incident, the transport department began a state-wide drive to check illegal modifications and permit violations.