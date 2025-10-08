Rajasthan Accident: 4 Killed as Car Rams Into Truck on Suratgarh–Jaitsar Highway in Ganganagar

Four people were killed in an accident in Rajasthan's Ganganagar on Wednesday morning, October 8. The accident took place on the Suratgarh-Jaitsar Highway when a speeding car rammed into a truck. One injured passenger was admitted to Sri Ganganagar District Hospital by ambulance.

Late on Tuesday night, a major accident took place on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, where a truck carrying LPG cylinders rammed into a tanker with chemicals, resulting in explosions of gas cylinders and massive fire on the highway. At least one person died in the accident.

VIDEO | Rajasthan: Four killed as car rams into truck on Suratgarh-Jaitsar Highway in Ganganagar.



According to the police, trucks were parked near a dhaba struck by a tanker, leading to a burst of LPG cylinders and catching fire, which led to traffic jams on the road. Following the incident, the Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa visited the site, where police, administration, and fire department teams continue to manage relief and rescue operations.

It's worth noting that a similar incident occurred on the Jaipur-Ajmer National Highway in 2024. Two chemical tankers collided in the Bhankrota area, resulting in a fire and explosion. Fourteen people were killed in the incident on December 20, 2024, and more than 80 were injured. The recent accident on this same national highway has reminded people of the year 2024.