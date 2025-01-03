Rajasthan Accident: Four Injured in Multiple Vehicle Pile-Up on Bhilwara-Ajmer Road Due to Dense Fog (Watch Video)

A major road accident occurred early Friday morning on the Bhilwara-Ajmer National Highway due to dense fog. Six trucks and a bus collided near the Kotari River bridge. Four people sustained injuries and were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment. There were no fatalities reported, but the incident caused significant disruption to traffic on the highway.

Rajasthan: Due to heavy fog on the Bhilwara-Ajmer road, multiple vehicles collided near Bhadali Khera intersection. Four people were injured and admitted to MG Hospital. Mandal Police arrived at the scene, and traffic was cleared using a crane after a long jam

A CNG tanker involved in the crash leaked gas after the accident. The tanker, which was carrying compressed natural gas, was one of the six vehicles involved in the collision. Upon receiving reports of the gas leak, Mandal police station chief Sanjay Gurjar immediately arrived with a fire department team to initiate rescue operations.

As a result of the accident, the National Highway was blocked, causing a traffic jam that stretched for nearly 1.5 kilometers. However, authorities managed to control the situation before any further incidents occurred.

The dense fog that has been affecting Bhilwara district for the past week contributed to the accident, particularly reducing visibility in the early morning hours. This caused difficulties for drivers passing through the highway. Police officers, along with senior officials, are working to clear the traffic jam.

This accident follows a similar incident in December on the Jaipur-Ajmer highway, where 20 people lost their lives. A trailer collided with an LPG tanker, causing a gas leak and a massive explosion. The blast destroyed everything within a 300-meter radius. Some of the victims of that accident are still receiving treatment at Jaipur's SMS Hospital.