Rajasthan Accident News: Ambulance Collides with Truck After Oil Spill, 2 Dead, 3 Injured

Rajasthan: In a tragic road accident two people were killed and three others injured after ambulance in speed collides with truck. This accident took place on Jaipur–Ajmer highway near Chhitaroli station in the Bagru area in Rajasthan around 2.30 a.m. According to police reports, oil spill led to loss of control, Sub-Inspector Sher Singh Meena of Bagru.

Police said, "A palm oil tanker was parked near Chhitaroli when a gravel dumper coming from behind rammed into it. The impact caused palm oil to leak and spread across the road. Shortly afterwards, an ambulance coming from Kishangarh lost control after its wheels skidded on the slippery surface and crashed into a side truck parked nearby."

An ambulance accident resulted in the immediate deaths of Dinesh Kumari (55) of Kishangarh, Ajmer, and Vicky alias Veeram Singh (31). Injured were ambulance driver Satish Dhamani (31), Amit Vaishnav (30), and Bithudas (60), who were transferred from Bagru Community Health Centre (CHC) to Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, Jaipur, for treatment. Five people were in the ambulance at the time of the accident.

Also Read: Rajasthan: 5 Members of Family Found Dead in Locked Flat in Sikar

Local police responded to the scene, rescuing the injured and transporting them to a hospital. Bithudas, who was being transferred to SMS Hospital in Jaipur due to deteriorating health, was involved in the accident. His wife, Dinesh Kumari, and his son Amit’s friend, Vicky, died in the collision, which heavily damaged the ambulance. The accident briefly disrupted highway traffic. Initial reports suggest the ambulance was traveling over 100 km/h at the time of the crash.