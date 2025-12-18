Rajasthan Accident: Truck Overturns on Car at Silor Bridge in Bundi, Four Dead

In a tragic accident, a gravel-laden trailer truck overturned onto a car on December 18, 2025, at around 6 p.m. at Silor bridge in the Sadar area of Rajasthan's Bundi district. In this accident, four people died on the spot and one was seriously injured.

Additional Superintendent of Police Uma Sharma said on Thursday, that trailer-truck lost control and overturned onto a car, completely crushing it and trapping the people inside the car. The incident occurred at 6:00 PM today. "Today, at 6 pm at Silor bridge, a trailer got out of control and hit a car, turning both vehicles. Four people died, and one was injured. The treatment of the injured person is going on."

Five residents of Tonk district, all from the same family, died when a gravel-laden trailer overturned onto their car on the Silor bridge in Bundi. The trailer, en route from Jaipur to Kota, suffered a tyre burst, causing it to veer out of control and into oncoming traffic. According to a police official, the highway has been reopened. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Laxmikant Meena stated that a crane was used to extract the car, the deceased's relatives have been notified, and an investigation is underway. (With ANI inputs)