Rajasthan: Advisory issued on cyber fraud related to NEET-UG 2025 paper leak

Jaipur, April 30 Authorities in Rajasthan have issued an advisory warning students and parents against cyber frauds falsely claiming to have access to leaked question papers for the upcoming NEET-UG 2025 examination.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) and Rajasthan Cyber Crime Branch have clarified that the examination process is highly secure, and any claim of a paper leak is completely baseless and fraudulent.

Director General of Police (Cyber Crime), Hemant Priyadarshi, stated that cybercriminals are actively targeting NEET aspirants and their families by spreading false information via Telegram and other social media platforms. These fraudsters are exploiting exam-related anxiety to extort money, often claiming connections to printing presses, top rankers, and reputed coaching centres to lend credibility to their scams.

NEET-UG 2025 is scheduled for May 4, and as the date nears, instances of misleading messages about leaked question papers have surged. Scammers are demanding Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 from students in exchange for these so-called leaked papers.

One such Telegram channel, “NEET PG Leaked Materials,” was recently found with over 20,600 members, falsely claiming to offer leaked NEET PG 2024 question papers.

Authorities emphasised that students must not share personal details such as roll numbers, passwords, or banking information with any unknown individuals or platforms.

An official said that all such messages and websites are designed purely to defraud and exploit, adding that before the NEET UG 2025 exam, fraudulent Telegram channels have been created on the Telegram app in the name of the alleged paper leak.

“A channel named ‘NEET PG Leaked Materials’ was operating, in which about 20,600 members were connected. This channel was claiming to sell alleged leaked papers for the NEET PG 2024 exam. In these channels, scammers are demanding an amount of Rs 50 to 70,000 from the students,” he said.

The official said that the National Board of Examinations (NTA) and Cyber ​​​​Crime Branch have clarified that all these claims are fake and false, and advised students to be cautious of such channels and asked not to pay money to any unknown person or website that claims to leak the question paper of the NEET exam.

“It has been cautioned not to share personal information like roll number, password or bank details with anyone,” the official said.

DG Priyadarshi said that the general public is informed that such misleading Telegram channels or apps and social media which claim paperleak should be reported to the National Examination Board and Cyber ​​Crime Branch.

“Information related to suspicious screenshots, group links, bank accounts, UPI IDs and wallet details should be given to Cyber ​​Helpline number 1930, Cyber ​​Crime Reporting Portal https://cybercrime.gov.in or nearest police station / cyber police station,” DG Priyadarshi said.

