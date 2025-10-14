Rajasthan: AGTF arrests key operative of Lawrence Bishnoi gang in US

Jaipur, Oct 14 The Anti‑Gangster Task Force (AGTF) has arrested Amit Sharma, a key operative affiliated with the crime networks of Lawrence Bishnoi and Rohit Godara, in the United States, an official said.

The official added that Sharma, who had been in hiding abroad for a considerable period, is now subject to extradition proceedings to bring him back to India.

According to ADG Crime Dinesh MN, Sharma (also known by aliases such as Jack Panditji) had been managing the gangs’ international operations.

“From abroad, he orchestrated criminal activity — receiving extortion money, distributing it to gang members, providing shelter, arranging fake documents, and coordinating financing for fugitives, including for Godara after he fled India,” he said.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN, Sharma added that Sharma’s journey abroad began in 2021 when he first moved to Dubai, then on to Spain, and finally to the United States, travelling along what is commonly referred to as the “donkey route.”

“While in the U.S., he was tracked and apprehended with the help of Interpol and support from the Jaipur Crime Branch, which had issued a Red Corner Notice and communicated his hideouts to U.S. authorities,” he said.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN said that originally from Matili Rathan in Sriganganagar, Sharma was wanted in multiple cases in Rajasthan and beyond.

“After fleeing the country, he repeatedly changed identities in an effort to evade detection,” he said.

Dinesh MN further stated that Amit Sharma was the gang’s “treasurer abroad” — responsible for handling ransom money, distributing funds to operatives, facilitating weapon purchases, and coordinating drug trafficking operations.

“He also maintained close links with Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar, arranging finances, security, and strategic direction for their operations on Indian soil,” he said.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN added that on 29 April 2022, a firing was made at Amod Kumar Bhagat’s residence in Sriganganagar, a plot that Sharma reportedly helped orchestrate with Lawrence Bishnoi.

“On 26 January 2022, illegal pistols and cartridges were seized in Purani Abadi from a suspect; these weapons were linked to Sharma’s network. In January 2024, authorities recovered six pistols and 84 cartridges from an accused named Ummed Kumar in Sriganganagar. Investigators assert that Sharma, in association with a local associate, supplied those weapons,” he said.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN said that Sharma has conspired with Anmol Bishnoi and others to carry out the crime, some of whose shooters were later arrested by the Delhi Special Cell.

“He is also wanted in multiple cases across Punjab and Haryana,” he said.

ADG Crime Dinesh MN added that with Sharma now in custody, the AGTF and national law enforcement agencies will push to secure his extradition to India, where he will be questioned and prosecuted for a range of serious offences.

