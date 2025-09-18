Rajasthan: Akshardham Temple’s consecration ceremony on Sep 25; Mahant Swami Maharaj to attend

Jaipur, Sep 18 The Akshardham Temple, under construction by the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) organisation in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur is getting final touches and is all set to organise consecration ceremony (Pran Pratistha) on September 25.

The consecration ceremony of the newly constructed Swaminarayan Temple will be performed, in presence of hundreds of saints, swamis and BAPS volunteers.

The consecration ceremony will be attended by several Union Ministers including Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnav, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla as well as Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The Swaminarayan Temple in Jodhpur, known as Akshardham, is located in Kaliberi Sursagar.

The consecration ceremony will also see the presence of BAPS' spiritual head Mahant Swami Maharaj.

This grand celebration will see thousands of devotees descending to the city, not just from across the country but also from the world including United States, England, France, Australia, and Africa.

A large number of Lord Vishnu devotees will arrive in the city, to participate in this Pran Pratishtha Mahotsav.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony at Jodhpur’s Akshardham Temple will commence on September 19th and continue until September 28th.

A grand procession will also be organised on September 24th, which will begin from Gandhi Maidan and traverse through various routes of the city and conclude at Umaid Garden.

The temple complex spans over a sprawling 42 bighas of land.

The main gates are 191, 181, and 111 feet high. It has five Shikharas, 281 pillars, 121 arches. 151 statues have been installed on the pillars of this temple. This is about the Parikrama. If you do this, you will circumambulate this 1100-foot temple.

This grand Akshardham temple will become the identity of ancient Sanatan culture not only in Jodhpur but in the entire Marwar region.

