Rajasthan alert: Bomb-like object found in Jaisalmer, probe underway

Jaipur, May 9 A bomb-like object was discovered in a residential area of Jaisalmer in Rajasthan on Friday, triggering a massive security operation.

The explosive was found in the Jogi Colony of Kishanghat around 10 a.m., following which Army personnel swiftly evacuated the entire area. The bomb was safely removed by the Army team, preventing a potential disaster.

The situation in Jaisalmer remains tense, with the police enforcing a city-wide blockade. Heavily armed personnel have been deployed, and checks are being carried out on all incoming and outgoing vehicles.

Entry is being allowed only after thorough document verification, and all suspicious activity is under close surveillance.

In light of the high alert, blackouts were observed across six districts on Thursday night, including Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, and Pali. Airports in the border districts have been completely shut down, with airspace appearing deserted as all routine flights have been diverted. The affected airports include Jodhpur, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, and Kishangarh.

Railway services have also been severely impacted. In Jaisalmer, train number 12468 (Jaipur-Jaisalmer), which departed on May 8, operated only up to Bikaner and was partially cancelled between Bikaner and Jaisalmer. Similarly, train number 12467 (Jaisalmer-Jaipur), scheduled for May 9, is now operating from Bikaner instead of Jaisalmer, with partial cancellation on the Jaisalmer-Bikaner route.

In Barmer, four trains scheduled for May 9 have been cancelled entirely. These include train numbers 14895 (Bhagat Ki Kothi-Barmer), 14896 (Barmer-Bhagat Ki Kothi), 04880 (Munabao-Barmer), and 54881 (Barmer-Munabao). The state is also on high alert following two recent attempted attacks by Pakistan.

On the night of May 7-8, missiles were fired at Indian airbases in Uttarlai, Nal, and Phalodi, which were intercepted mid-air by India’s advanced S-400 air defence system. The second attempt occurred around 9 p.m. on May 8, when swarm drones targeted military bases in Jaisalmer and Pokaran. These drones were also neutralised before causing any damage.

In response to these threats, the Rajasthan government has ordered the closure of schools and colleges in Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer, and Sri Ganganagar until further notice. Coaching institutes in Sri Ganganagar have also been shut down.

Fireworks have been banned in Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar, while drone flying has been prohibited in Kota until July 7 and is already banned in Bikaner.

To bolster administrative readiness, nine Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officers have been deployed to critical border areas to assist with disaster response and maintain law and order.

