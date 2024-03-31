Rajasthan: Another Congress candidate disinterested in contesting elections

Jaipur, March 31 After Congress candidate Sudarshan Rawat withdrew from contesting in Sabha elections from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand citing personal reasons, another Congress candidate from Jhunjhunu seat, Brijendra Ola, said that he is not interested in contesting polls.

Ola said: “I do not want to contest the elections. I have told the same to former CM Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.”

Ola said that he told the duo: “Make anyone contest elections, I will provide full help.”

On Friday, Ola was speaking at the launch of a public relations campaign in Tatija, Khetri.

He said: “I have entered the field after the request of Gehlot, Pilot, state President Govind Singh Dotasra, state in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and the high command.”

He said: “The existence of the party was in crisis, so it was decided to contest the elections.”

Brijendra Ola is currently the MLA from Jhunjhunu Assembly seat. He has been elected MLA from Jhunjhunu Assembly for four consecutive times. He has been given a Lok Sabha ticket for the first time.

Ola's father Shishram Ola was an MP from Jhunjhunu Lok Sabha seat and a minister at the Centre. Congress had given ticket to Shravan Kumar in 2019. Now, the ticket of MLA Shravan Kumar has been cancelled and it has been given to Brijendra Ola. Brijendra's wife Rajbala Ola has also contested in Lok Sabha elections.

So far, Congress candidates have been changed on three seats in Rajasthan -- Jaipur, Bhilwara and Rajsamand. Sunil Sharma, who was made the candidate from Jaipur, returned the ticket due to the controversy over his connection with the pro-RSS organisation Jaipur Dialogues, after which Pratap Singh Khachariyawas was made the candidate.

C. P. Joshi was given a ticket from Bhilwara in place of Damodar Gurjar. Rajsamand candidate Sudarshan Rawat had surrendered the ticket. In his place, Damodar Gurjar was given ticket from Rajsamand.

