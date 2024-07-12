Rajasthan approves 99.72 hectares land for new industrial area in Bhilwara

Jaipur, July 12 Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday approved land allotment to Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation Limited (RIICO) for setting up a new industrial area in Bhilwara district.

According to the proposal, 99.72 hectares of land will be allotted in the village Mod Ka Nimbahera in Asind tehsil of Bhilwara district.

This land will be allotted under Rajasthan Land Revenue (Industrial Area Allotment) Rules-1959.

His decision will accelerate industrial development in Bhilwara district and will also create employment at the local level, said officials in the Chief Minister's Office.

The state government, under the leadership of Chief Minister Sharma, is committed to employing the youth and promoting industries in the state, they said.

Bhilwara, about 250 km away from the state capital Jaipur, contributes an estimated 30 per cent of textile production in the state and is one of the major textile hubs of the country.

The textile industry in Bhilwara has more than Rs 20,000 crore annual turnover and employs over 1 lakh people.

