Rajasthan Assembly session begins today, BJP finalises strategy

Jaipur, Sep 1 The Rajasthan Legislative Assembly session begins on Monday, and the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has made comprehensive preparations to ensure its smooth conduct. Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has directed all ministers and MLAs to actively participate in the proceedings and remain present throughout the session.

He emphasised that public interest issues and the government’s welfare initiatives must be raised prominently, while the false propaganda of the opposition should be strongly countered.

“Our government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is working with dedication for the all-round development of Rajasthan. We are fully meeting the expectations and trust with which the people have elected us,” CM Sharma said.

He instructed ministers to come fully prepared to answer departmental questions and to explain in detail the government’s development work and welfare schemes. He also stressed that the priority of the government will be to run the House smoothly so that important bills related to public interest can be passed without obstruction.

The Chief Minister pointed out that in just one and a half years, the present government has delivered more development work than the previous Congress government did in five years. He urged MLAs to highlight these achievements both inside the Assembly and through the media, especially in the context of the upcoming Panchayat and Municipal elections.

CM Sharma also outlined the state government’s upcoming campaigns and programmes, such as Seva Pakhwada, Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, Shahar Chalo Abhiyan, the Cooperative Movement, and the Khelo India University Games, and called for the active involvement of MLAs in these initiatives.

A meeting of the BJP Legislature Party was held on Sunday at the Chief Minister’s residence to finalise the strategy for the session.

The meeting was attended by BJP State President Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Government Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, members of the Council of Ministers and BJP MLAs.

