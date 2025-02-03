Rajasthan Assembly Speaker urges MLAs to embrace paperless system

Jaipur, Feb 3 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Monday urged legislators to actively participate in the paperless system in the House.

He emphasised the importance of smoothly operating iPads provided for legislative work and requested MLAs to cooperate in fully implementing the paperless initiative.

To assist with this transition, technical assistants are available in the House to provide necessary support.

Devnani informed the House that the NeVA (National e-Vidhan Application) project has been implemented to digitise Assembly proceedings.

Under this initiative, iPads have been installed at the seats of all MLAs.

The Speaker advised members to maintain the dignity of the House and ensure the security of the devices by refraining from locking the iPads with Face ID or entering an Apple ID, as this would hinder the Legislative Assembly Secretariat's maintenance of the devices.

He issued specific instructions regarding the use of iPads during House proceedings which included the Restrict Internet Use -- The MLAs should not browse websites other than the NeVA e-book using a hotspot, said the instruction and added that photography and videography using the iPad's camera are prohibited.

No type of audio playback is allowed in the House, said further directives, adding that iPads are networked and charged via cable; MLAs should not unplug the charging cable or alter device settings.

Devnani also highlighted the importance of managing login credentials.

If an MLA changes the NeVA login password, they should remember it or seek assistance from the NeVA technical officers for a reset, the Speaker said.

Additionally, MLAs' attendance is automatically recorded upon logging into the system, he added.

He reiterated that technical personnel are available in the House to assist MLAs as needed.

Concluding his address, Speaker Devnani called for everyone's cooperation in successfully transitioning to a paperless Assembly through iPads, marking a significant step towards digital governance.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor