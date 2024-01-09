Rajasthan assembly television channel to be launched soon: Speaker

Jaipur, Jan 9 Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani on Tuesday said that a help desk will soon be established in the assembly which will provide training to all the MLAs about the paperless process and a separate television channel for the proceedings of legislative assembly will also be launched soon.

In a meeting of the information technology officials of the Assembly, Devnani said that digital security is necessary in today's era and directed the officials that the work should be done keeping in mind all the security aspects to protect the Rajasthan assembly from cyber threats.

Devnani said that technical and digital upgradation of technology should be used in Rajasthan Assembly.

Speaker said that a television channel and WhatsApp channel of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will also be launched soon so that the general public can get immediate information about the activities of the assembly, like Sansad TV.

He said that the latest information technology will be used to connect Rajasthan assembly with the common people.

“The functioning of the assembly will be made paperless,” the Speaker said.

He asked the officials to work under the provisions of the IT Act, so that the assembly remains safe from cyber threats.

He said that all the social media applications of the assembly should be immediately upgraded and the information should be kept updated.

The Speaker also passed on the instructions to work with new thinking and updated information technology to make the assembly's YouTube channel more effective.

