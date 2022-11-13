Rajasthan Assembly's Digital museum to provide free entry to children, showcase 70 years of history

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Dr CP Joshi has announced that the Digital Library inside the Assembly will provide free entry to children on Children's Day on November 14.

The two-storey digital museum in the Rajasthan Assembly is spread across 26,000 square feet in the basement of the assembly complex, and has been named the 'Political Narrative Museum'. The museum was inaugurated by the former Chief Justice of India NV Ramanna in July, this year. The museum is a unique initiative to present a glimpse of the glorious history of the 70 years of Rajasthan's political journey.

CP Joshi in his statement said that from the coming 14 November, i.e. Children's Day; for the next 1-month, "students will be able to see this unique digital museum free of cost". According to Dr Joshi, this arrangement has been made so that the new generation of the country and state, get information about the glorious history of Rajasthan. The children will also get to know about the politics of Rajasthan and how the Vidhansabha had fared over the course of history.

Calling the digital museum built in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly, Unique, Dr Joshi talked at length about its speciality. He explained that the Museum covers the entire political journey and glorious history from the formation of Rajasthan to the present. In addition to showing the past and present political, social and economic history of Rajasthan, the major events of the past 70 years have also been shown in the museum including the end of the Jagirdari system, the development in Rajasthan after the establishment of Panchayati Raj and the popular movements of Rajasthan, which have left an indelible mark in history.

The museum also houses the life-size silicone statues of all the former Chief Ministers of Rajasthan, including the current Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, and, of all the Assembly Speakers to date. Major public movements and political journeys of the state have been depicted through animation, advanced graphics, as well as through 2D and 3D presentations.

The digital museum had been built at the cost of 17 crores and has been inaugurated already but since its inception, apart from the legislators and some special people, no one has been allowed in. Informing about the entry of the general public to the museum, Dr Joshi said that arrangements are being made so that common people can also see and understand this museum, "but it will be paid and they will have to wait for a few more days", said Dr Joshi.

( With inputs from ANI )

