Rajasthan bandh against Karni Sena President's killing, wife says protest to continue

Jaipur, Dec 6 The deadlock over the demands of protesters following the murder of Shri Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena President Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Jaipur was yet to be resolved on Wednesday.

Earlier, it was being claimed that the demands had been agreed upon and soon an announcement would be made to end the strike.

But, Gogamedi's wife has announced to continue the protest until her demands are met.

On Tuesday, two assailants entered Gogamedi's house in Shyam Nagar area of Jaipur and opened fire at him. He was taken to the Metro Mass Hospital in Mansarovar where he was declared dead.

His supporters have been sitting on strike since Tuesday demanding the arrest of the accused.

On Wednesday evening, Gogamedi's wife Shila Shekhawat, in an address at the protest site, said: "I have a demand that the protest will continue until the accused are brought before us."

Turning emotional, she said: "Sukhdev Singh has done every work with full commitment and now this demand of mine also has to be fulfilled with the same level of determination."

After this, the protesters sat on a dharna outside the hospital demanding the arrest of the accused.

In view of the situation in the state, Governor Kalraj Mishra called the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary, DGP, and the Jaipur Police Commissioner to Raj Bhavan and conducted a special review of the law and order situation in the state.

The demands which have been agreed in discussion between the delegation of the protesters and the administration include the case to be recommended for investigation by NIA, in order to expose the role of responsible officers in not providing police security to Gogamedi despite continuous threats, a judicial inquiry to be conducted by a retired judge of the High Court and action will be taken against the guilty officer on the basis of the investigation report.

After investigation, the trial of the case will be conducted by fast track court, while a departmental inquiry will be conducted regarding negligence before and after the incident.

During this departmental inquiry, the police station officer and the personnel posted in the beat will be transferred to the police line, Jaipur.

A recommendation will be made to the state government to provide financial assistance to the family of Gogamedi and to provide them a government job.

A recommendation will be made to the state government to provide financial assistance to the family members of Ajit Singh who was injured in the incident.

Gogamedi's family members will be provided high security by the Police Commissionerate in Jaipur and the District Police in Hanumangarh district, a weapons license to his family members living in Jaipur and Hanumangarh will be approved within 10 days of application, and all the witnesses of the case will be provided security from Jaipur Commissionerate or the district concerned.

It was also decided that as many persons of Rajput society are the target of the gang that murdered Gogamedi, their threat situation will be assessed within 7 days and security will be provided to them.

