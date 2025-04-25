Rajasthan bandh to protest Pahalgam terror attack evokes good response

Jaipur, April 25 A statewide bandh in Rajasthan on Friday to protest against the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir evoked good response.

Protests erupted at various locations in the state, with demonstrators raising strong anti-Pakistan slogans.

In response to the terror attack that claimed 26 lives, Hindu organisations and several community groups have called for a statewide bandh (shutdown), which got widespread support across multiple districts.

Markets remained completely closed in Sikar and Kota, where the bandh call saw strong participation.

In Kota, members of Hindu organisations reportedly pressured some offices to shut down.

In Sikar, various trade and social groups, including the Sikar Vyapar Sangh, supported the bandh.

While emergency services, medical facilities, and petrol pumps remained operational, police were deployed across key market areas.

Schools remained open due to ongoing examinations, though many private institutions declared a holiday for students not appearing for exams.

In Kota, organisations such as the Kota Vyapar Mahasangh and the Private School Association backed the bandh. Petrol pumps and the city's Bhamashah Mandi remained shut from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Hindu groups took out marches through the markets, enforcing the shutdown at some locations.

Markets in Hanumangarh remained closed in solidarity with the victims. Hindu communities, along with local social, religious, and business groups, joined the bandh, keeping their establishments shut throughout the day. In the wake of the attack, Rajasthan has been placed on high alert.

The Border Security Force (BSF) has ramped up deployment along the India-Pakistan border in Barmer, Jaisalmer, and Sri Ganganagar.

Armed personnel are conducting thorough vehicle checks, while increased surveillance is being maintained through CCTV networks.

In Pokhran's Ramdevra, soldiers are inspecting dharamshalas for security purposes. A category blockade is in effect in the entire Sri Ganganagar district. All police holidays have been suspended until further notice.

According to ADG (Law and Order) Vishal Bansal, orders have been issued to all SPs, DCPs, Range IGs, and Commissioners across Rajasthan to remain on alert and ensure law and order.

In Kota, BJP workers and trade organisations jointly staged a protest rally, shouting slogans against Pakistan and demanding stringent action in response to the terror attack.

With widespread shutdowns, heavy security, and public outrage, Rajasthan continues to stand united in protest against the horrific Pahalgam attack.

