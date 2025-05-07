Rajasthan: BAP MLA sent to jail in Rs 20 lakh bribery case

Jaipur, May 7 Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Jayakrishna Patel from Bagidaura (Banswara) was sent to judicial custody by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) court on Wednesday in connection with a Rs 20 lakh bribery case.

Alongside Patel, the court also ordered judicial custody for his cousin Vijay Patel, citing their alleged involvement in the case. The ACB also secured police remand for Jaswant alias Laxman Meena and Jagram, who are accused of accepting and hiding the bribe money for two days on behalf of PA Rohit Meena.

The bureau had sought a four-day remand for all four accused but was granted partial custody.

While producing the accused in court, ACB officials informed the judge that MLA Jayakrishna Patel was not cooperating during interrogation.

Officials highlighted the presence of critical evidence on his mobile phone, which still needs to be thoroughly examined. Further confrontation between Patel and his cousin Vijay is also pending, as investigators believe the two possess key information about the bribery deal.

“Vijay Patel has knowledge about the transaction, and sitting them face-to-face may help clarify several unanswered questions,” the ACB submitted to the court.

Interestingly, the ACB revealed that upon checking the seized bag containing the Rs 20 lakh, a shortfall of Rs 83,000 was discovered. Both Jagram and Jaswant have been remanded to determine who removed the missing amount.

The two have claimed possession of two separate backpacks, but investigators believe a portion of the money was siphoned off.

The ACB is now trying to trace the path of the missing cash - whether it was diverted to the MLA’s residence, taken away by Rohit Meena, or removed at either Jaswant’s or Jagram’s house, where the money was hidden temporarily.

The ACB is conducting continuous raids across potential hideouts in search of Rohit Meena, the personal assistant to MLA Patel, who allegedly fled with the bribe money.

Despite efforts, Rohit remains untraceable, and all attempts to locate him at his residence or known locations have failed.

Compounding the issue, MLA Patel has reportedly refused to assist in locating Rohit and has denied identifying Jaswant and Jagram, both arrested on Tuesday. His reluctance is raising further suspicion about his involvement and knowledge of the bribery operation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor