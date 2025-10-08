Rajasthan: BAP MP receives death threats on social media; Rs 1 crore reward announced by user

Jaipur, Oct 8 Rajkumar Roat, Member of Parliament from Banswara-Dungarpur representing the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), has received a death threat during a live-streamed press conference on Facebook.

The threat, issued by a user named Chandraveer Singh, announced a reward of Rs 1 crore for anyone who shoots the MP.

The post has since gone viral, sparking widespread outrage and concern among Roat’s supporters and the local tribal community.

The incident occurred during a press conference in Udaipur on Tuesday, where MP Roat criticised the functioning of the Nai police station, alleging police involvement in falsely implicating tribal individuals in a murder case to seize tribal lands.

As the press conference was being broadcast live on Facebook, Chandraveer Singh posted a death threat in the comments, offering a Rs 1 crore reward for anyone who assassinates the MP.

The user also made serious allegations, accusing Roat of being a Christian and "spoiling the atmosphere" in the tribal community.

The comment quickly went viral, drawing sharp reactions from netizens and community members. The Facebook account used to make the threat has since been deleted, complicating efforts to trace the individual.

Taking the threat seriously, MP Rajkumar Roat is preparing to file formal complaints with the Director General of Police (DGP) and the Inspector General (IG).

He has also expressed grave concern for his personal safety and that of his family.

“This is not just a threat to my life but a threat to democracy and social harmony,” Roat said, demanding strict legal action against the accused and enhanced security measures for himself.

The incident has triggered tension in the Banswara and Dungarpur tribal belt, areas that form the core support base of the Bharat Adivasi Party.

The local residents and supporters have staged protests and strongly condemned the threat, calling it an attack on the voice of marginalised communities.

Despite the seriousness of the situation, no official statement has yet been made by the administration.

However, sources indicate that cybercrime and intelligence units are monitoring the situation closely. Supporters have taken to social media to express solidarity with the MP, while political leaders from tribal regions have called for a swift investigation and accountability.

