Rajasthan: BAP's Jaikrishn Patel wins Bagidora Assembly bypoll

Jaipur, June 4 Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) candidate Jaikrishn Patel won Rajasthan's Bagidora Assembly bypoll which witnessed a triangular contest with the BJP, Congress and BAP candidates in the fray.

Patel notched 1,22,573 votes and won with a margin of 51,434 votes leaving behind his political rivals, BJP's Subhash Tamboliya and Congress' Kapur Singh.

Speaking to the media, Patel said, "I would like to thank the people of Bagidora who ensured the victory of BAP in a tough triangular contest. Now, we will aim for good education, health and development of the region. We will also implement the Jal Jangal Jameen slogan and will take the demands of the tribal community to the Vidhan Sabha."

The Bagidora seat went vacant after Congress MLA Mahendrajeet Singh Malviya resigned and contested the Lok Sabha election on the BJP ticket. However, he was defeated by BAP candidate Raj Kumar Roat with a margin of 2,47,054 votes.

