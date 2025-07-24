Rajasthan: Bisalpur Dam reaches full capacity for first time in July

Jaipur, July 24 Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has expressed great satisfaction over the full capacity of Bisalpur Dam, calling it a moment of joy for the state.

He said that for the first time in the month of July, a gate of the Bisalpur Dam has been opened following heavy rainfall in the catchment area.

Simultaneously, Navnera Dam (Etawah, Kota), a key component of the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, has also reached its full level and three of its gates were opened.

The Chief Minister emphasised the state government’s commitment to ensuring adequate water supply across Rajasthan.

He said that water availability for agriculture, livestock, and domestic use is being guaranteed through multiple schemes, including the Ram Jal Setu Link Project, Yamuna Water Agreement, Dewas Project, Indira Gandhi Canal, and Ganga Canal.

He added that this year’s good monsoon has enabled regular and uninterrupted water supply across regions.

“The date 24 July 2025 marks a historic achievement for Rajasthan. Bisalpur Dam reached a water level of 315.50 RL metres, prompting the opening of Gate No. 10 by one metre, releasing approximately 6,000 cusecs of water,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that this is the first time in the dam's history that it has reached full capacity in July.

“Notably, this is also the second consecutive year (2024–2025) that the dam has filled completely. Bisalpur is a vital source of drinking water for nearly one crore people in Jaipur, Ajmer, and Tonk districts,” he said.

Simultaneously, the Navnera Dam also reached its full level on Thursday. With the water level touching 214 RL meters, Gates No. 11, 12, and 13 were opened, releasing around 600 cusecs of water.

This release is expected to raise the groundwater level and recharge wells in areas around the Kalisindh River. The dam has a total storage capacity of 226.65 million cubic meters, and the current storage stands at 159.87 million cubic meters.

This coordinated management of Rajasthan’s water resources is a testament to the government’s effective planning and the blessings of a favourable monsoon season.

--IANS

arc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor