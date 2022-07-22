Rajasthan BJP breaches Gehlot's fort as 2 cross-vote for Murmu

Jaipur, July 22 In the presidential election, the BJP has managed to breach the fort of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot as two Congress MLAs cross-voted for NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The names of the MLAs have not been disclosed yet, but doubts are being raised about an independent and an ally.

MLA Shobharani Kushwaha, expelled from the BJP for voting for the Congress candidate in the Rajya Sabha elections, has reportedly voted for the UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha.

Droupadi Murmu, who won the presidential election, got the votes of 75 MLAs from Rajasthan and Yashwant Sinha obtained 123 votes.

Congress MLA Bhanwarlal Sharma and BTP MLA Rajkumar Roth did not vote.

A total of 198 MLAs out of 200 voted in the poll. The BJP and RLP had 73 votes after Shobharani's removal, but Murmu got 75 votes here.

The BJP has a total of 71 MLAs, but was reduced by one after Dholpur MLA Shobharani expulsion.

Hanuman Beniwal's party RLP, an ally of the BJP, has 3 MLAs.

The BJP camp had a total of 73 votes, but Murmu got the votes of 75 votes which meant that the two extra votes were from the Congress camp.

According to the calculations of the Congress camp, UPA candidate Yashwant Sinha should have secured 125 votes, but got only 123 votes.

