Rajasthan BJP chief highlights govt's commitment to fulfilling poll promises

Jaipur, December 28 Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi said on Thursday that formation of anti-gangster task force and SIT for paper leaks will stop criminal activities besides hitting the paper mafias in the state.

Joshi said the BJP's election manifesto had promised to provide gas cylinders for Rs 450 to the people of the state. It was also promised that an anti-gangster task force for prevention of crime and an SIT for paper leaks will be formed.

"Work has started towards fulfilling these guarantees within two weeks of forming the government, which in itself is historic," Joshi said.

"This is the big difference between the previous government and the present regime. The previous government slept for four-and-a-half years and started working on the schemes only in the last five months.

"But the present government has been on action mode from the very first month. On Wednesday, it was announced that gas cylinders will be provided for Rs 450 from January 1, which will benefit 70 lakh women in the state. This will put an additional burden of Rs 626.40 crore on the state exchequer," he added.

Joshi also said that the state government is working in the spirit of Antyodaya of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay.

"Fulfilling the promise made in the party manifesto, the Chief Minister (Bhajan Lal Sharma) has constituted an SIT to take strict and prompt action against the accused persons in the paper leak cases.

"During the previous government, there were instances of organised crime in the entire state. The Chief Minister has now formed an anti-gangster task force under the leadership of ADG Dinesh M.N.

"During the previous regime, criminals enjoyed the protection of the Congress government, due to which incidents of crime reached their peak. But now, whoever the culprit is, it will be the job of the task force to find and punish them," Joshi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor