Rajasthan BJP chief meets PM Modi in New Delhi

Jaipur, Dec 4 Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore on Wednesday had a courtesy meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Parliament House in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his wishes and blessings to Rajasthan BJP on its historic success in the recently held Assembly by-elections.

"Provided detailed information to the Prime Minister about the public welfare schemes of the state. Discussions were also held regarding Rising Rajasthan which will be held in the capital Jaipur from 9 to 11 December," said Rathore.

Rathore said that PM Modi was also apprised of the efforts being made by Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma for Rising Rajasthan 2024.

“The work being done by the government in one year for the welfare and upliftment of women, youth, farmers and the poor was also discussed,” he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave instructions to focus especially on making a ‘developed’ Rajasthan.

The Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit will be held from December 9-11 which will be inaugurated by PM Modi in Jaipur.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said that the state government is engaged in mission mode to complete the preparations and arrangements.

He also reviewed various arrangements and travelled from Jaipur Airport to the venue on a bus and gave instructions to the officials.

Sharma was accompanied by Industry Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and a team of officials.

