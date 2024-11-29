Rajasthan BJP chief receives death threat phone call

Jaipur, Nov 29 Rajasthan BJP chief president Madan Rathore received a death threat phone call on Friday.

“You’re acting too bold. I’ll shoot you. Is this why I sent you to the Rajya Sabha,” said the persons on the phone after hurling abuses at the party chief.

Rathore immediately lodged a complaint at Parliament Street police station in Delhi.

Upon investigation, the police traced the SIM card to a person in Anupgarh who was later arrested. The SIM card was registered in the name of the accused’s son.

“I have done nothing to deserve such a threat. Despite the caller’s abusive language, I calmly asked him, ‘What is your problem, brother? Why are you speaking like this’,” Rathore told media persons.

Following the incident, several BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and state in-charge Radhamohan Das Aggarwal, called Rathore to inquire about his safety.

Anupgarh SP Ramesh Morya confirmed that the accused, identified as Hetram, has been detained. During initial questioning, Hetram admitted to making the threat, but his motive remains unclear.

Police also noted that Hetram frequently files complaints with government offices and appears to have mental health issues.

“In the initial interrogation, the accused accepted giving the threat. However, the reason for giving the threat has not been revealed,” said SP Morya.

He added that further investigation is under progress.

