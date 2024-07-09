Rajasthan BJP chief says state govt to present 'historic budget'

Jaipur, July 9 Rajasthan BJP President C.P. Joshi said on Tuesday that the Bhajan Lal Sharma government in the state will present a "historic budget" in the Assembly on Wednesday.

"It will be a budget for the welfare of every section of the society including villagers, poor, farmers, women, youth, Dalits, tribals of Rajasthan," Joshi told reporters at the party state office here.

He said that the BJP "does what it says, whereas the previous Congress government only made promises and gave slogans to the public, but had not worked on the ground".

"Even during the Covid period, the government remained packed up in hotels and did not take care of the public," the state BJP chief added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor