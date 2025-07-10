Rajasthan BJP chief to visit Delhi tomorrow to deliberate on appointing new team of state party unit

Jaipur, July 10 Amid discussion for the announcement of a new team comprising members of the Rajasthan BJP unit, State party President Madan Rathore will visit Delhi on June 11, party sources said on Thursday.

The office team of the State BJP President confirmed to IANS that Rathore will be on a one-day visit to Delhi.

This visit can be extended depending on the circumstances, they added.

BJP leader Rathore has been discussing the names of the new team of the state BJP unit for several days.

There have been discussions for the announcement of the new team by the BJP soon for a long time, but according to sources, the party high command has instructed to discuss their names with senior party leaders before announcing the new party members.

According to top BJP sources, after receiving instructions from Delhi, BJP leader Rathore has discussed the party's new state unit members with Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Union Environment and Forest Minister Bhupender Yadav.

However, now the new members' list will be discussed with other party leaders too, they added.

Discussions are also to be held with the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje regarding the new team of State BJP unit.

There will also be discussions with the prominent officials of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh regarding the new BJP team in the state.

Once the party members' list gets approval, the names will be decided for the new team.

Later, the BJP high command will discuss these names with the State party President.

A final party members' list will be made from the possible names following which it will be released.

Apart from BJP MPs and MLAs, many new names have also been proposed in the team.

The final decision on this will be taken after discussions with senior party leaders.

BJP leaders said that the decision on the final list however will take time as the discussion with many senior party leaders remains pending.

The State party President was elected almost four-and-a-half months back in the state.

But the announcement of the party's new executive committee has not been made yet.

BJP leader Rathore has sent the list of names of the party's executive committee to its central leadership.

But approval is awaited from the party's Central leadership, BJP sources said.

