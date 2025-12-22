Rajasthan: BJP, Congress trade barbs over Aravalli conservation

Jaipur, Dec 22 The BJP and the opposition Congress in Rajasthan traded sharp accusations against each other over the conservation of the Aravallis range.

While BJP leaders accused former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of spreading misinformation, Congress leaders have hit the streets with a silent Satyagraha, alleging dilution of environmental safeguards.

Senior BJP leader Rajendra Rathore strongly attacked Congress leader Gehlot, claiming that the former CM was "misleading" people to cover up "failures" during his tenure.

Rathore said the affidavit related to the height and definition of the Aravalli range, submitted during the Gehlot government, is now being cited by the Supreme Court.

Rathore also criticised Gehlot for not raising the issue inside the Assembly.

"Gehlot should come to the House and speak. The reality is that even the Congress party is not standing with him," Rathore said.

Rathore pointed out that while Gehlot launched the 'Save Aravalli' campaign, senior Congress leaders, including state president Govind Singh Dotasra, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Sachin Pilot, did not even change their social media profile pictures in support.

"This clearly shows that the campaign is nothing but a political drama," he said.

He added that only 2.56 per cent of the total Aravalli region is currently under mining, while more than 700 mining leases were issued during the Congress government's tenure.

"Now they are creating a storm in a teacup," Rathore remarked.

The BJP leader further stated that the current government has acted decisively against illegal mining, shutting down 19,741 illegal mines and registering 2,828 FIRs.

Rathore cited Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav's clarification, saying the Supreme Court's decision would not harm the Aravalli range.

"Court orders, government records and scientific evidence clearly show that the Aravalli was neither in danger earlier, nor is it today, nor will it be in the future," he asserted.

Meanwhile, the Congress launched a protest in Jaipur under the leadership of former minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas.

Party workers gathered at Ambedkar Circle, carrying placards and raising slogans before beginning a 45-minute silent Satyagraha under the statue of Dr B.R. Ambedkar.

Khachariyawas accused the government of misleading the Supreme Court.

He alleged that a committee formed by the Union Ministry of Environment colluded with industrial interests and submitted a false report to the Apex Court.

"The central government must reverse its decision. Otherwise, this movement will intensify," Khachariyawas warned.

District Congress president R.R. Tiwari, MLA Rafiq Khan, Pushpendra Bhardwaj, Archana Sharma and several party workers participated in the protest.

