Rajasthan: BJP says train blockade episode a conspiracy, slams Congress and ex-CM Gehlot

Jaipur, June 9 Rajasthan unit BJP president Madan Rathore has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, alleging that the recent Gurjar agitation in Pilupura, Bharatpur, is a “sponsored conspiracy” orchestrated by senior leaders of the grand old party.

Speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Rathore blamed former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and senior party leader Sachin Pilot for the unrest that turned violent after Sunday’s Mahapanchayat.

On Sunday, after the Gurjar Mahapanchayat was held near the Shaheed Memorial in Karwari village, a group of agitated protesters blocked the railway track and damaged public property.

Trains were stopped, and the incident led to a law and order challenge for authorities.

Rathore said: “Three days ago, Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot had met. If this agitation is the result of that meeting, then it is extremely unfortunate and suspicious.”

He asserted that such incidents never occurred during the Congress' tenure, suggesting political motives behind the sudden escalation.

Criticising the mode of protest, Rathore said while every citizen has the right to protest, disrupting public life and damaging infrastructure is unacceptable. He supported the demands raised by Gurjar leader Vijay Bainsla but condemned the methods and location of the agitation.

“This kind of violence only erupts during BJP regimes, never under Congress. If this isn’t sponsored, then what is it?” Rathore asked.

Taking aim at state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra, Rathore remarked: “He couldn’t even secure a win for his own party’s candidates in his constituency.”

He urged the Congress to “set its own house in order” before pointing fingers at others. Rathore also highlighted BJP’s recent performance in the Panchayati Raj and Municipal Corporation by-elections, where the party secured 28 seats across Alwar, Ajmer, Dungarpur, Banswara, Jaipur, Jhunjhunu, Karauli, and Sirohi — which he said reflects public approval of the Bhajan Lal government's development work.

In his address, Rathore praised the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government, stating that “India hoisted the Tricolor on the moon within 11 years of his leadership and has received top honors from over 40 countries".

He added that “Pakistan was forced to kneel in just three days” under PM Modi’s leadership.

Rathore also addressed the concerns of RAS aspirants, assuring them that the BJP government is committed to taking their demands to the appropriate authorities.

However, he cautioned against methods that disrupt public life. He reaffirmed the Bhajan Lal government’s efforts toward making Rajasthan energy self-reliant and its crackdown on the paper leak mafia.

The Gurjar Mahapanchayat, led by Vijay Bainsla of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, discussed several key demands, including community reservations.

However, the exclusion of any mention of REET recruitment in the government’s proposal sparked anger among some youths. At around 4.30 p.m. on Sunday, after the Mahapanchayat concluded, protesters blocked the railway track, raised slogans, and vandalised railway property.

Railway officials, along with the RPF, have started the process of identifying the accused.

Meanwhile, an FIR has been registered against unidentified individuals at Bayana Police Station.

