Rajasthan: BJP's CM hopefuls go temple hopping

Jaipur, Dec 2 A day before counting of votes for the Rajasthan Assembly elections, former Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Vasundhara Raje on Saturday visited the Mehndipur Balaji Maharaj temple in Dausa where she offered prayers to Lord Hanuman.

She also went to the Moti Dungri temple in Jaipur to offer prayers.

Raje, in fact, has been visiting temples ever since the completion of the Assembly elections on November 25.

She also met Governor Kalraj Mishra on Friday and discussed different issues.

On the same day, the former CM met senior RSS officials at the Bharati Bhawan here. The meeting is considered important ahead of the announcement of election results.

Though BJP contested the polls without declaring a CM face, Raje is one of the contenders for the top post in state if BJP wrests power from the Congress, a probability projected by most of the exit polls.

Another CM hopeful and former state BJP chief, Satish Poonia, too went to the Maa Tripura Sundari temple in Banswara on Saturday.

After offering prayers, Poonia said that with the blessings of the people and Maa Tripura Sundarii, BJP will form the government in Rajasthan with clear majority, which will work with commitment for the prosperity and progress of the state.

He also claimed that the BJP will script a historic victory in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections after which Narendra Modi will become the Prime Minister for the third time, adding that the people of Rajasthan and the entire country have made up their mind about this.

